Red-hot Jordan Ayew keen to maintain scoring form for Swansea City

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has expressed his determination to keep up with his recent superb form for Swansea City following his wonder goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian poacher opened the scoring for the Swans with a magnificent strike in their 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup at the Liberty Stadium.

It was the 26-year-old's fourth in six games for Carlos Carvalhal's side but he's eager to keep up with that impressive run in their subsequent matches.

“Leroy (Fer) passed me the ball and I had some space in front of me, so I just ran at the defence and managed to score,” he smiled. “It was a positive thing and good for our confidence."

“I’m on a good run of goal scoring form, but the most important thing is that the team are doing well and improving."

“I try to give my best every time and it’s just a bonus for me to score. I just need to continue like that.”

The Swans were in control for most of the tie against the Championship leaders, despite a lapse in concentration leading to their equaliser before Wilfried Bony scored the winner.

The forward has urged his team-mates to build on this result and gain some momentum ahead of Monday’s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League.

“We started the game very well,” he added. “We showed that we are a Premier League team in the first half, but got a bit too comfortable and that’s when they scored the goal from our mistake.

“But we outplayed them for most of the game and that is positive for our confidence going into the next game.

“We’re coming up to a crucial stage of the season and every match is going to be important.

“We know it’s not going to be easy but, with the support as well as the quality and confidence that we have now, we need to start improving and getting points on the board.”

