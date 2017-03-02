Red-hot Karela FC striker Eduku Cobbinah eyes historic promotion and goal king

Karela FC striker Sampson Eduku Cobbinah has targeted promotion and win this season's goal king in the Division One League.

Cobbinah has bagged in six goals in three matches to kept them on top of the Zone II table including the hat-trick against Wassaman on Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year old believes his goal scoring prowess will help the Nzema-based side to secuure a historic Ghana Premier League qualification.

''I want to win both goal king award and first premier league promotion with my beloved club Karela United,'' Cobbinah is quoted by sportsnewsgh.com

Last season, he netted 13 goals in the Division One League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)