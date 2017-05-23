Red-hot Richmond Boakye credits Red Star Belgrade teammates for rich scoring form

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has dedicated his purple patch of scoring form to his teammates.

The 24-year-old was in devastating form by netting a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Radnicki Nis at home on the final day of the Serbian championship playoff.

In the 18th minute, he beat the offside trap to slot in the opening goal and three minutes after the he capitalized on a poor defensive clearance to double the lead.

Just after the hour mark, Boakye expertly angled the ball into the roof from inside the box after collecting a pass from the left wing.

''All the credit goes to my teammates for the goals and I dedicate the goals to the fans. I’m never satisfied; I always want to give more. The fans were great today, without the fans there is no club. And they are the reason why I want to give my best,'' Boakye told the club’s website.

The on-loan Latina striker has now scored 16 goals in all competitions after joining the club in February.

