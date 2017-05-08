Sirius IK Ghanaian sensation Kingsley Sarfo nominated for Player of the Month of April in Sweden

Sirius IK Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has been nominated for the Player for the Month of April.

The 22-year-old must fend off competition from Malmo FF's Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF's Magnus Eriksson to win the individual accolade expected to be announced today (Monday).

Sarfo scored three goals in April including a historic double for Sirius IK against Djurgårdens IF.

The three players were chosen by a jury of all captains in the league and a number of media representatives.

The winner is expected to received a cash prize of EK 10 000 expected to be donated to a community.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)