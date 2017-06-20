Red Star Belgrade star Akwasi Frimpong warns against complacency ahead of Floriana FC in Europa clash

Red Star Belgrade defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong is preaching against complacency ahead of his side's Europa League qualification clash against Floriana FC.

The Serbian giants host the first leg tie on June 29 before traveling to Malta on July 6 for the reverse fixture.

And the towering centre-back, who has impressed since joining in January, remains cautiously optimistic about his side's chances.

“As you know, now every country knows how to play football. We will not underrate FC Floriana, we are going all out to play the same as we would have played with the well known teams,” Frimpong is quoted by footballmadeinghana.

“Pre-season is going on well and we are preparing adequately for the coming season. We want to go all out and win trophies in all competitions.”

By Patrick Akoto

