Red star Belgrade submit bid for Lorient’s Alhassan Wakaso as clubs circle for want away midfielder

The summer has been a very curious one for Lorient as most of their big money signings are looking for a route out of the club following their relegation to the French division two.

Alhassan Wakaso-a midfielder they signed from Rio Ave in Portugal is one of the stars who are determined to break loose and has been attracting offers from Portugal and France but a deal is still very slippery.

The Ghanaian’s team were handed a lucrative deal from Serbian side Red star Belgrade who have Richmond Boakye Yiadom in their ranks.

According GHANAsoccernet’s sources to the club Lorient have rejected the initial bid which is in the region of 1 million euros and are holding up for the 2 million they paid for him in the winter.

Another player who is on the verge of departure from the club is their forward Abdul Majeed Waris who has been linked with a move to West Ham United in England.

