Referee Ali Mohamed Adelaid from Comoros to handle Fosa Juniors-Aduana Stars clash

Published on: 14 April 2018
Referee

Ali Mohamed Adelaid from Comoros Islands will handle the CAF Confederation Cup return clash between Fosa Juniors and Aduana Stars in Madagascar on Wednesday.

Hamadi Houssein Ibrahim and Said Omar Chebli will be assisting on the lines.

The match will be played at the Rabemananjara Stadium in Mahajanga.

Fosa Juniors face a huge task of overturning a 6-1 first leg deficit to reach the Group stage.

At home in Africa, they beat AS Port-Louis 2000 1-0 and drew 0-0 with AFC Leopards.

