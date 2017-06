Referee Awal Mohammed gets Berekum Chelsea-Aduana Stars derby clash; match officials for Week 17 announced

Top-rated Awal Mohammed has been selected for Saturday's regional derby between Berekum Chelsea and leaders Aduana Stars.

His assistants on the lines are David Laryea and R.N. Dodoo.

In Sogakope, Prosper Adii will be the centre referee when academy side WAFA host Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Adam Ibrahim Badiu and Alhassan Badiu will assist him on the lines.

Match Officials for Week 17:

Match: Tema Youth vs Liberty Professionals (Sun)

Venue: Tema Stadium

Referee: Timothy Obuobisa

Asst 1: Eric Nantiere

Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu

4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah

Match Commissioner: Kojo Yankah

Match: Asante Kotoko vs Great Olympics (Sun)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium

Referee: McLord Arhin

Asst 1: Emurana Salifu

Asst 2: Joseph Ayambila

4th Ref: Eku Boateng

Match Commissioner: S.D. Yahaya

Match: Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana Stars (Sat)

Venue: Berekum

Referee: Awal Mohammed

Asst 1: David Laryea

Asst 2: R.N. Dodoo

4th Ref: H.A. Henkel

Match Commissioner: Baah Agyei

Match: Bechem United vs Wa All Stars (Sun)

Venue: Bechem Park

Referee: J.A Amenya

Asst 1: Shine Ayitey

Asst 2: A.F. Zakari

4th Ref: Justice A. Poku

Match Commissioner: M.N. Mohammed

Match: Ashantigold vs Dwarfs (Sun)

Venue: Len Clay Stadium

Referee: Desmond Abbey

Asst 1: Haruna Bawa

Asst 2: Augustin Akugri

4th Ref: A.D. Mohammed

Match Commissioner: Agyiri Barnor

Match: Elmina Sharks vs Medeama (Sun)

Venue: Nduom Stadium

Referee: William Agbovi

Asst 1: Dawood Ouedraogo

Asst 2: Ashong Ibrahim

4th Ref: Charles Bulu

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Match: Bolga All Stars vs Inter Allies (Sun)

Venue: Tamale

Referee: Prince Amoah

Asst 1: Frank Bossman

Asst 2: Salifu Sumaila

4th Ref: Isaac Quaye

Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwah

Match: WAFA vs Hearts of Oak (Sun)

Venue: Wafa Park, Sogakope

Referee: Prosper Adii

Asst 1: Adam Ibrahim Badiu

Asst 2: Alhassan Badiu

4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo

Match Commissioner: Kwaku Eyiah

