Referee Cecil Fleischer takes charge of Hearts-Wa All Stars game, Amoah for Kotoko-AshGold game
Referee Cecil Fleischer has been named to take charge of the top-liner between Hearts of Oak and Wa All Stars while Prince Amoah will be in the centre for Kotoko's clash with AshGold.
Day Four of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League matches will be played over the weekend.
Match officials for the weekend GPL matches have been announced.
Below are Match officials for Day 4 of the GPL:
MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS WA ALL STARS
Venue: Accra Stadium
REF: Cecil Fleischer
ASST 1: Ben Vormaxor
ASST 2: B.A Crentsil
4TH REF: S.B Bortey
MC: Kweku Eyiah
MATCH: IN TER ALLIES VS DWARFS
Venue: El Wak Stadium
REF: Samuel
ASST 1: Safo Adade
ASST 2: Freeman Anwulo
4TH REF: Adu Poku Justice
MC: Mike Okoto
MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Bechem
REF: Wiseman Ghansah
ASST 1: Shine Ayitey
ASST 2: Jason Nunoo
4TH REF: Timothy Obuobisa
MC: S.D Yahaya
MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VS ASANTE KOTOKO
Venue: Obuasi
REF: Prince Amoah
ASST 1: Kenedy Bentil
ASST 2: Salifu Sumaila
4TH REF: Kenny Padi
MC: Leanier Addy
MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS TEMA YOUTH
Venue: Nduom Stadium
REF: Desmond Abbey
ASST 1: Falla Rahman
ASST 2: Emurana Salifu
4TH REF: Reginald Lathbridge
MC: M.N Mohammed
MATCH: BOLGA ALL STARS VS OLYMPICS
Venue: Utrecht Park
REF: Sylvester Adzoku
ASST 1: Ben Samari
ASST 2: S.O Boateng
4TH REF: Marklord Arhin
MC:
MATCH: WAFA VS ADUANA STARS (Sat - Live)
Venue: Sogakope
REF: Daniel Laryea
ASST 1: David Laryea
ASST 2: David Adjin
4TH REF: Issaka Afful
MC: Ewudzie Sagoe
MATCH: LIBERTY PROF. VS MEDEAMA
Venue: Dansoman
REF: Isaac Quaye
ASST 1: Frank Bossman
ASST 2: Eric Nantiere
4TH REF: Amofa Sarkodie
MC: Yaw Adu