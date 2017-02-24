Referee Cecil Fleischer takes charge of Hearts-Wa All Stars game, Amoah for Kotoko-AshGold game

Referee Cecil Fleischer has been named to take charge of the top-liner between Hearts of Oak and Wa All Stars while Prince Amoah will be in the centre for Kotoko's clash with AshGold.

Day Four of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League matches will be played over the weekend.

Match officials for the weekend GPL matches have been announced.

Below are Match officials for Day 4 of the GPL:

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS WA ALL STARS

Venue: Accra Stadium

REF: Cecil Fleischer

ASST 1: Ben Vormaxor

ASST 2: B.A Crentsil

4TH REF: S.B Bortey

MC: Kweku Eyiah

MATCH: IN TER ALLIES VS DWARFS

Venue: El Wak Stadium

REF: Samuel

ASST 1: Safo Adade

ASST 2: Freeman Anwulo

4TH REF: Adu Poku Justice

MC: Mike Okoto

MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Bechem

REF: Wiseman Ghansah

ASST 1: Shine Ayitey

ASST 2: Jason Nunoo

4TH REF: Timothy Obuobisa

MC: S.D Yahaya

MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VS ASANTE KOTOKO

Venue: Obuasi

REF: Prince Amoah

ASST 1: Kenedy Bentil

ASST 2: Salifu Sumaila

4TH REF: Kenny Padi

MC: Leanier Addy

MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS TEMA YOUTH

Venue: Nduom Stadium

REF: Desmond Abbey

ASST 1: Falla Rahman

ASST 2: Emurana Salifu

4TH REF: Reginald Lathbridge

MC: M.N Mohammed

MATCH: BOLGA ALL STARS VS OLYMPICS

Venue: Utrecht Park

REF: Sylvester Adzoku

ASST 1: Ben Samari

ASST 2: S.O Boateng

4TH REF: Marklord Arhin

MC:

MATCH: WAFA VS ADUANA STARS (Sat - Live)

Venue: Sogakope

REF: Daniel Laryea

ASST 1: David Laryea

ASST 2: David Adjin

4TH REF: Issaka Afful

MC: Ewudzie Sagoe

MATCH: LIBERTY PROF. VS MEDEAMA

Venue: Dansoman

REF: Isaac Quaye

ASST 1: Frank Bossman

ASST 2: Eric Nantiere

4TH REF: Amofa Sarkodie

MC: Yaw Adu

