Daniel Laryea will lead Ghanaian referee in the CAF Champions League match between Rivers United and AS Real Bamako in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Laryea will be assisted on the lines by Eric Nantiere and David Agyin.

The match will be played at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

It is a tricky tie after the first leg ended 0-0 in Bamako last week.