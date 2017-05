Ghanaian match officials headed by Daniel Laryea will handle Guinea-Bissau's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia.

His assistants will be David Agyin and Paul Atimaka with William Agbovi as the fourth referee.

Togolese Latre-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban has been appointed Match Commissioner.

The match will be played at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in the capital Bissau on 10 June.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)