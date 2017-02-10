Referee Issaka Afful named to take charge of Hearts-Allies clash, Agbovi for Tema Youth game
Fast-rising young referee Issaka Afful has been named to take charge of Hearts of Oak's opening league match against Inter Allies on Monday.
Top referee William Agbovi was also named to be the centre official for the game between Tema Youth and Berekum Chelsea.
Asante Kotoko will have Latif Adaari as their referee in the tough game against Liberty Professionals.
The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League kicks off this weekend in six match venues across the country.
Matches involving defending champions Wa All Stars and FA Cup winners Bechem United have been postponed as a result of their respective Continental assignments on Sunday.
Below are Match officials for Day One of the GPL:
MATCH: ADUANA STARS vs ASHANTIGOLD
Venue: Dormaa
REF: S.B Bortey
ASST 1: Ben Vormaxor
ASST 2: Ben Samari
4TH REF: A.D Mohammed
MC: M.I Salisu
MATCH: TEMA YOUTH vs BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Tema
REF: William Agbovi
ASST 1: Alex Anning
ASST 2: Haruna Bawa
4TH REF: Isaac Quaye
MC: Kweku Eyiah
MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Venue: Kumasi
REF: Latif Adaari
ASST 1: Adams Badiu
ASST 2: Eric Nantiere
4TH REF: Timothy Obuobisa
MC: S.A Aboagye
MATCH: INTER ALLIES vs HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: El Wak Stadium
REF: Isaaka Afful
ASST 1: Kwesi Brobbey
ASST 2: Rahman Salifu
4TH REF: Uriah Glah
MC: Umar Teni
MATCH: MEDEAMA vs WAFA
Venue: Tarkwa
REF: Prosper Adii
ASST 1: David Laryea
ASST 2: James Osafo
4TH REF: Samuel Sukah
MC: Paul Ayamba
MATCH: EBUSUA DWARFS vs BOLGA ALL STARS
Venue: Cape Coast
REF: Reginald Lathbridge
ASST 1: K. Safo Adade
ASST 2: Freeman Anwulo
4TH REF: J.A Amenya
MC: C.W Okai