Referee Issaka Afful named to take charge of Hearts-Allies clash, Agbovi for Tema Youth game

Fast-rising young referee Issaka Afful has been named to take charge of Hearts of Oak's opening league match against Inter Allies on Monday.

Top referee William Agbovi was also named to be the centre official for the game between Tema Youth and Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko will have Latif Adaari as their referee in the tough game against Liberty Professionals.

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League kicks off this weekend in six match venues across the country.

Matches involving defending champions Wa All Stars and FA Cup winners Bechem United have been postponed as a result of their respective Continental assignments on Sunday.

Below are Match officials for Day One of the GPL:

MATCH: ADUANA STARS vs ASHANTIGOLD

Venue: Dormaa

REF: S.B Bortey

ASST 1: Ben Vormaxor

ASST 2: Ben Samari

4TH REF: A.D Mohammed

MC: M.I Salisu

MATCH: TEMA YOUTH vs BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Tema

REF: William Agbovi

ASST 1: Alex Anning

ASST 2: Haruna Bawa

4TH REF: Isaac Quaye

MC: Kweku Eyiah

MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Venue: Kumasi

REF: Latif Adaari

ASST 1: Adams Badiu

ASST 2: Eric Nantiere

4TH REF: Timothy Obuobisa

MC: S.A Aboagye

MATCH: INTER ALLIES vs HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: El Wak Stadium

REF: Isaaka Afful

ASST 1: Kwesi Brobbey

ASST 2: Rahman Salifu

4TH REF: Uriah Glah

MC: Umar Teni

MATCH: MEDEAMA vs WAFA

Venue: Tarkwa

REF: Prosper Adii

ASST 1: David Laryea

ASST 2: James Osafo

4TH REF: Samuel Sukah

MC: Paul Ayamba

MATCH: EBUSUA DWARFS vs BOLGA ALL STARS

Venue: Cape Coast

REF: Reginald Lathbridge

ASST 1: K. Safo Adade

ASST 2: Freeman Anwulo

4TH REF: J.A Amenya

MC: C.W Okai

