Referee JA Amenya appointed to handle Aduana Stars-Berekum Chelsea showdown in Dormaa

Accra-based Class One referee Jorbua A. Amenyah will be the middleman for the big Brong Ahafo Regional derby league match Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Amenyah teaches Financial Accounting at Accra High Senior High School.

He will be assisted by David Adjin and F.D. Ocansey with Desmond Abbey acting as the fourth referee.

In Accra on Saturday, seasoned referee Awal Mohammed has been appointed to handle the Great Olympics-Asante Kotoko clash.

Below are the appointed match officials for the Week 14 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.

Match: WA ALL STARS VS BECHEM UNITED

Venue: Wa

Referee: A.D. Mohammed

Asst 1: James Osafo

Asst 2: Nii Kotey Kotei

4th Ref: A.H. Henkel

Match Commissioner: J.B. Yakubu

Match: ADUANA STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: J.A. Amenya

Asst 1: David Adjin

Asst 2: F.D. Ocansey

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ASANTE KOTOKO (Saturday-Live)

Venue: Accra

Referee: Awal Mohammed

Asst 1: Kennedy Bentil

Asst 2: Sumaila Salifu

4th Ref: S.B. Bortey

Match Commissioner: M.N. Mohammed

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS TEMA YOUTH

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Asst 1: B.A. Crentsil

Asst 2: Ben Samari

4th Ref: Alex Nsiah

Match Commissioner: Andrew Tamakloe

Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS WAFA (Monday-Live)

Venue: Accra Stadium

Referee: Prince Amoah

Asst 1: Dawood Ouedraogo

Asst 2: Eric Nantiere

4th Ref: Mc Lord Arhin

Match Commissioner: A.A. Lawal

Match: INTER ALLIES VS BOLGA ALL STARS

Venue: El Wak Stadium

Referee: Timothy Obuobisa

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: William Agbovi

Match Commissioner: Samuel Quaye

Match: MEDEAMA VS ELMINA SHARKS

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Samuel Sukah

Asst 1: Haruna Bawa

Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: M.N. Ayeh

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS ASHANTIGOLD

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Issaka Afful

Asst 1: Kwesi Brobbey

Asst 2: Falla Rahman

4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo

Match Commissioner: Annie Ansah

