Referee JA Amenya appointed to handle Aduana Stars-Berekum Chelsea showdown in Dormaa
Accra-based Class One referee Jorbua A. Amenyah will be the middleman for the big Brong Ahafo Regional derby league match Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.
Amenyah teaches Financial Accounting at Accra High Senior High School.
He will be assisted by David Adjin and F.D. Ocansey with Desmond Abbey acting as the fourth referee.
In Accra on Saturday, seasoned referee Awal Mohammed has been appointed to handle the Great Olympics-Asante Kotoko clash.
Below are the appointed match officials for the Week 14 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.
Match: WA ALL STARS VS BECHEM UNITED
Venue: Wa
Referee: A.D. Mohammed
Asst 1: James Osafo
Asst 2: Nii Kotey Kotei
4th Ref: A.H. Henkel
Match Commissioner: J.B. Yakubu
Match: ADUANA STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: J.A. Amenya
Asst 1: David Adjin
Asst 2: F.D. Ocansey
4th Ref: Desmond Abbey
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Match: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ASANTE KOTOKO (Saturday-Live)
Venue: Accra
Referee: Awal Mohammed
Asst 1: Kennedy Bentil
Asst 2: Sumaila Salifu
4th Ref: S.B. Bortey
Match Commissioner: M.N. Mohammed
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS TEMA YOUTH
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Daniel Laryea
Asst 1: B.A. Crentsil
Asst 2: Ben Samari
4th Ref: Alex Nsiah
Match Commissioner: Andrew Tamakloe
Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS WAFA (Monday-Live)
Venue: Accra Stadium
Referee: Prince Amoah
Asst 1: Dawood Ouedraogo
Asst 2: Eric Nantiere
4th Ref: Mc Lord Arhin
Match Commissioner: A.A. Lawal
Match: INTER ALLIES VS BOLGA ALL STARS
Venue: El Wak Stadium
Referee: Timothy Obuobisa
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
4th Ref: William Agbovi
Match Commissioner: Samuel Quaye
Match: MEDEAMA VS ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Samuel Sukah
Asst 1: Haruna Bawa
Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: M.N. Ayeh
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS ASHANTIGOLD
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Issaka Afful
Asst 1: Kwesi Brobbey
Asst 2: Falla Rahman
4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo
Match Commissioner: Annie Ansah