Referee Nuhu Liman banned for rest of season after dubious MTN FA Cup penalty

Published on: 30 August 2017
during Glo premier league at the Accra sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana© Christian Thompson/Backpagepix Accra

Referee Nuhu Liman has been banned for the rest of the season after awarding a dubious penalty to Asante Kotoko in their MTN FA Cup quarter-final against NEA Salamina. 

The decision by the Match Review Panel has been ratified by the Ghana FA Executive.

 

A statement on the Ghana FA website: ''The Match Review Panel reviewed the video recording of the match to ascertain whether Referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman was right in awarding a penalty to the home team in the said match played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

''After  critically  examine the video, the Committee concluded that Referee Liman was wrong  in awarding a penalty kick to Asante Kotoko.

''Consequently, the Committee’s recommendation to ban Referee Yakubu Liman for the rest of the season has been upheld by the Executive Committee.''

 

