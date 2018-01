The GFA Appeals Committee has dismissed Referee Prince Amoah’s appeal against the decision of the Match Review Committee’s after the Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.

Click here for the decision: /userfiles/files/PRINCE AMOAH pg 1 (1).pdf

/userfiles/files/PRICE AMOAH pg 2.pdf

Source: Ghanafa.org

