Referee William Agbovi promises better officiating in coming season

As clubs prepare for the kickoff of the 2017 Ghana Premier League, referees are also preparing seriously to ensure there is massive improvement in the level of officiating when the season starts according to FIFA referee William Agbovi.

The three times Ghana Premier League best referee says his outfit is putting in a lot ahead of the kickoff of the league to ensure massive improvement.

"We did not do bad at all last season but still we will improve. As the level of the game grows, we also need to improve and that is our target for the coming season.

"Refereeing is a human institution and obviously we will commit errors. Fans must be patient with us when we are executing the job. Patience is key.

"We are doing our best to ensure the game improves tremendously and from our training and preparations, we will do better than last season," he added.

The Ghana Premier League is set to kickoff on the 4th of February this year.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)