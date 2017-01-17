Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Rejected Rashid Sumaila backs Black Stars to excel at 2017 AFCON

Published on: 17 January 2017

Qatar-based defender Rashid Sumaila has backed the Black Stars to excel at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Sumaila, who plays for Al Gharafa, was omitted from the final 23-man squad after being included in the provisional list.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs strong centre-back is back at club duty where he appears to be continuing from where he left off last year.

And he has backed the team to thrive in Gabon.

 

The Black Stars will battle Uganda's Cranes in their opening group D game in Port-Gentil today (Tuesday).

