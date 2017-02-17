Released Orlando Pirates midfielder Edwin Gyimah unsure about next destination

Versatile Ghanaian Edwin Gyimah wants to remain coy regarding his future after leaving Orlando Pirates.

The 25--year-old mutually parted ways with the Soweto giants on Thursday after two years.

The much vilified Ghana international is shoring up some offers and claims he's uncertain about his future.

"I’ve been wanting to go and when the opportunity came I pushed for it. I wrote a letter to the club even before I left to the Ghana camp for the Nations Cup,” he told Starr Sports