Relegated Granada seek to retain Mubarak Wakaso to aid quick return to La Liga
M. Wakaso
Relegated Spanish side Granada are seeking to retain several key players including Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to boost their chances of qualifying back to the La Liga quicker-than-expected.
Wakaso is nearing the expiration of his loan deal from Greek giants Panathinaikos.
Granada are under reconstruction with the Chinese owner promising to return the team to the Primera in a maximum of two years.
The major objective of the club is to retain key players which has necessitated the quest to re-activate the buy-out clause of Ghanaian Mubarak Wakaso.
The Spanish side are keen to purchase the Ghanaian who is valued at one and a half million euros.
Wakaso's loan contract ends on June 30 with the club leaving the decision to extend his stay to the player.
By Patrick Akoto