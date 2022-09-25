Relief for Arsenal as Thomas Partey returns to London following injury scare during Ghana duty

Arsenal have been handed a huge relief after Thomas Partey was allowed to leave the Ghana camp and travel to London following a minor scare just minutes before the Brazil friendly.

The 29-year-old was replaced in the line up for the Brazil friendly on Friday after feeling some pains in his knee.

He returned to London on Saturday and has been excused from the game against Nicaragua on Tuesday in Spain.

This means Thomas Partey will be fully assessed by Arsenal before the international break is over.

The Ghana international had to rejoin his club for precautionary reasons. Partey will be hoping to remain fit before the winter World Cup in Qatar this year.

The former Atletico Madrid star is a key member of the Black Stars team, having scored the crucial goal that sent Ghana to the World Cup.

Arsenal will face Tottenham in the North London derby after the international break.