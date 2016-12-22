RELIEF: Majeed Waris confirms injury not serious; set to return in a week

Ghana coach Avram Grant could heeve a sigh of relief ahead of the 2017 Afcon as striker Abdul Majeed Waris has exclusively confirmed to Ghanasoccernet.com that his injury is not serious and that he will be returning in a week.

The 25-year-old was forced off the pitch in the 42nd minute as French midfielder Jimmy Cabot knocked him at the Parc des Princes in a clash with PSG.

Lorient manager Bernard Casoni handed a starting role to the Black Stars striker who had returned to training from a pelvis injury during the week.

But Waris has confirmed that the injury is not serious but did not want to force it in the game.

“It is nothing serious. You know I am just returning from injury and did not want to worsen it. I felt some slight pain and didn’t want to force it,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Waris is set to be named in Avram Grant’s squad for the 2017 Afcon and his latest injury raised eyebrows in Ghana.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

