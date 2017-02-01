Remaining AFCON teams coached by Europeans

African coaches have always sought to get the much needed glory at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2017 edition was not different.

The late Stephen Keshi was the last coach to achieve this in 2013 when Nigeria lifted the coveted title.

However while the 2017 edition had four local coaches namely Callisto Pasuwa of Zimbabwe, Baciro Cande Guinea Bissau, Florent Ibenge of DR Congo and Aliou Cisse of Senegal, they are now all expelled.

"Afcon is a tough tournament and the calibre of coaches needed are those of high standards.It was nice seeing local coaches giving their best shot and it will be encouraging to see more get opportunities and also learn more from their European counterparts " legend Rodger Milla told supersport.com

Both Florent Ibenge and Aliou Cisse were the most successful Africans at Afcon by managing to qualify for the last eight.

. Hugo Broos, Hector Cuper; Avram Grant and Paulo Duarte are the four coaches still standing as Afcon 2017 gets to its penultimate stage. They are all European

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)