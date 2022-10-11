Renowned football agent Edem Attipoe authorised for teams' participation in 2023 Dallas Cup

Renowned Ghanaian football intermediary, Edem Attipoe has been authorized for the team's participation slots for the next edition of the Dallas Cup.

Organizers of the Dallas Cup have given a mandate to the US-based Ghanaian football agent to admit clubs from Ghana to participate in the youth invitational tournament slated for next year.

The Dallas Cup is an annual international football tournament for invited youth teams — boys and girls — across the globe.

Per the regulations of the tournament, the division ranging from U12 to U19 for the boys' tournament while the Dallas Cup Girls' Invitational tournament is pegged at U15 to U19.

The reigning champions of the Dallas Cup are the Panama U20 national team.

The invitational tournament has produced several great footballers such as Raul, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Clint Dempsey, Peter Crouch, Freddy Adu, Jermain Defoe and others

The 2023 Dallas Cup and Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational will take place from April 1 to April 9, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Established in 1980, Dallas Cup is the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in North America.

As an invitational tournament, clubs, and teams are encouraged to apply for an invitation to the tournament each fall.

Contact Details

Edem Attipoe — +233240171760