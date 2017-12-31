REPORT: Ahmed, Awal and Sowah conspicuously missing from speculated Asante Kotoko squad list to CAF for 2018 Confederation Cup competition

Defenders Ahmed Adams, Awal Mohammed and goalkeeper Ernest Sowah are conspicuously missing from Asante Kotoko's squad list for the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign according to reports in the local media.

Ghanasoccernet understands Asante Kotoko SC have submitted their squad for the preliminary and first round of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup without the three key players.

GHANAsoccernet.com gathers that the list has three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and five attackers.

The 23-man list includes all five confirmed new signings Mohammed Vie Sylla, Emmanuel Owusu, Michael Abu, Wahab Adams and experienced Jordan Opoku.

Yet to be confirmed additions Isaac Amponsah, a left back from Nania FC, Wamanafo Nea Salamina striker Kojo Obeng Junior and Bolga All Stars' Naeem Mohammed also made the list for the continental campaign.

Apart from the trio of Ahmed, Awal and Sowah, another notable absentee is Richard Osei Agyemang who is on his way out of the club.

GOALKEEPERS

Felix Annan, Michael Abu, Danladi Ibrahim.

DEFENDERS

Augustine Sefa, Amos Frimpong, Isaac Amponsah, Eric Donkor, Wahab Adams, Awudu Nafiu, Emmanuel Owusu.

MIDFIELDERS

Jackson Owusu, Seth Opare, Kwame Boahene, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Mohammed Vie Sylla, Jordan Opoku Darko, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Baba Mahama.

ATTACKERS

Sadick Adams, Abdul Naeem Mohammed, Kojo Obeng Junior, Yakubu Mohammed, Obed Owusu

By: Nuhu Adams

