Report: Hearts of Oak to re-hire Ernst Middendorp as Samuel Boadu's successor

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are interesting in re-hiring Ernst Middendorp following a positive meeting between the two parties, local media have reported.

The Phobians are without a substantive coach following the sacking of the former Medeama gaffer after 18-months in charge.

Boadu won five major trophies within the short period but was shockingly relieved off duty after recent poor results since the start of the season.

The Phobians fired their coach after a rocky start to the season and has identified former coach Ernst Middendorp as the ideal successor.

He was the coach of Hearts of Oak in 2004 without any trophy to his name.

Middendorp, was until recently the head coach of South African Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United after 16 months in charge.

He could be the new man to replace Samuel Boadu after the Ghanaian powerhouse suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Real Bamako in the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup in Mali on Saturday.

Assistant coach and interim boss David Ocloo failed to inspire the side to to victory as the club is now left in a desperate position to hire a new gaffer.

Middendorp, 63, is not new to the Ghanaian terrain having coached giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the past.