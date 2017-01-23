REPORT: Kotoko sack assistant coach Michael Osei; Shilla Alhassan set to be appointed new assistant coach

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Michael Osei has been sacked by the club and will be replaced by former club striker Shilla Alhassan according to reports in the media.

The reports mainly from the Kumasi sports media insist the former New Edubiase assistant coach will be given his sack letter latest by Tuesday pending the appointment of Shilla.

Michael who has been the acting head coach of the club after five matches in the just ended league season has come under immense bashing for the 5th place finish by the club.

He kept his post and guided the club through the G6 Tournament where the club exited at the semifinal stage.

The reports further hint that the Dr. Kwame Kyei administration does not want to maintain any of the former management, board and technical team members and that Godwin Ablordey and Prince Adu Poku could also face the sack.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)