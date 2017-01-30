Report: Michael Osei rejects Kotoko youth team post; demands to be paid off

Beleaguered Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Michael Osei, has rejected his new appointment as the technical director for the youth team, describing it as a demotion and a clandestine way of sacking him.

Coach Osei is expected to write officially to the management of the club today after several attempts to reach an amicable solution to mend what appeared a frosty relationship after his outburst for not being confirmed as the head coach.

He is expected to meet with the new Executive Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, to discuss his exit and a possible compensation.

A source close to Coach Osei confirmed the story to Graphic Sports in Kumasi last Saturday as the coach is said to be struggling to come to terms with the shock letter delivered by his employers last Monday.

His disappointment stemmed from the fact that he had spent all his time recruiting players to beef up the squad while positioning the team to recapture the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old Croatian, Zdravko Lugarusic, has been appointed as the new helmsman of the former league champions for the next two league seasons. He is yet to name his assistant to reshape the club.

The Croatian, who had had stints with King Faisal Babies and AshantiGold, has been tasked to win all competitions, including the league and the FA Cup, as Kotoko bid to participate in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Coach Osei, who is also a former player of the club, is expected to depart for Germany soon 'to cool off' and also enhance his coaching career with some courses for a possible future higher appointment.

Source: Graphic

