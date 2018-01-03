REPORTS: Ghana defender Nichola Opoku terminates contract with Tunisian side Club Africain

Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku has ended his relationship with Tunisian giants Club Africain according to reports in the Tunisian media.

The cause of his departure is not immediately known but GHANAsoccernet has gathered that the player has not been given his singing-on fee and has not been receiving his monthly remuneration since joining the club in August 2017.

Information from Tunisia is that Club Africain are cash-strapped and are struggling to handle their financial requirements.

Before the reports of the player’s decision to truncate his contract with the club emerged in Tunisia, the former Berekum Chelsea defender is believed to have announced his frustrations on social media where he announced his departure.

Opoku is believed to be on his way back to Ghana after reportedly announcing his departure on Tuesday evening as details of his decision are set to unfold in the coming days.

