Republicans FC draw 1-1 with Mighty Jets; coaches Maxwell Konadu and Didi Dramani present

Republicans FC were held to a 1-1 draw game by Mighty Jets in a friendly game played at the Republicans Academy at Apantem on Thursday.

The much-publicized match that brought out the who-is-who of Ghanaian football coaches and football heavyweights lived up to its billing.

Republicans put their best foot forward, scoring in the third minute of action through goal-poacher Daniel Afriyie.

But Jets hit back two minutes later through William Duah who calmly slotted home to level proceedings.

The two sides had good chances to win the game but neither was able to take it.

However, it was Republicans who missed the best chances on the day with Pernell Acheampong, Daniel Afriyie, Maxwell Takyi and even substitutes Aguidi Anane and Daniel Lartey, missing golden chances to get Republicans the win.

Wafu Cup of Nations Ghana 2017 winning coach Maxwell Konadu together with the Deputy Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Didi Dramani, American based football agent and coach George Lamptey, football administrator Alhaji Abu Sundoko, and super agent Oliver Arthur were all in Apantem to watch the game.

Qatari international Kasola Mohammed was also present on the day to witness the highly entertaining game.

Txt: Republicans Media

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)