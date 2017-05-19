Returnee Gershon Koffie to start training with New England Revolution today

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie is expected to start training with New England Revolution today (Friday).

Koffie, 25, returns to familiar grounds after spending three months in Sweden where he featured for Hammarby.

The midfielder has been farmed out on loan after making just a single appearance in Hammarby shirt.

The African, who played for Revolution last season, made 19 appearances for the Major Soccer League side.

The Ghanaian refused to extend his deal when it expires and chose to explore options in Europe.

But that did not go as planned after he struggled to make an impact in the Allsvenskan.

He is expected to be compete wityh the likes of Xavier Kouassi, Scott Caldwell, and Je-Vaughn Watson upon his return.

By Patrick Akoto

