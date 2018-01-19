Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Returning Baba Rahman gets game time in Chelsea’s reserve team as he builds up his fitness

Published on: 19 January 2018
Chelsea left back Baba Abdul Rahman

Left-back Baba Rahman played the entire second half of Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Thursday night.

The Ghanaian played alongside Chelsea’s latest acquisition Ross Barley who scored  on the day and looked impressive anytime he was on the ball.

Rahman’s involvement will delight both Chelsea and Schalke who are locked in negotiations over an 18 months loan deal for the Ghanaian left back.

 

 

The 23-year-old injured his knee a year ago while playing for Ghana in the Africa Cup of nations and has been on the treatment table since.

The game was his first in 12 months as he nears complete healing and a possible return to top level football in Germany with Schalke.

Schalke officials were in London last week and are bent on crossing the line to take the Ghanaian who showed flashes of brilliance in his time with the club on loan before the tragic injury knocked him out.

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations