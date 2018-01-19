Returning Baba Rahman gets game time in Chelsea’s reserve team as he builds up his fitness

Left-back Baba Rahman played the entire second half of Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Thursday night.

The Ghanaian played alongside Chelsea’s latest acquisition Ross Barley who scored on the day and looked impressive anytime he was on the ball.

Rahman’s involvement will delight both Chelsea and Schalke who are locked in negotiations over an 18 months loan deal for the Ghanaian left back.

Baba Rahman played in the development squad game yesterday but that was only to get his fitness up before he makes a loan move to Schalke that will probably happen in the next few days — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) January 19, 2018

The 23-year-old injured his knee a year ago while playing for Ghana in the Africa Cup of nations and has been on the treatment table since.

The game was his first in 12 months as he nears complete healing and a possible return to top level football in Germany with Schalke.

Schalke officials were in London last week and are bent on crossing the line to take the Ghanaian who showed flashes of brilliance in his time with the club on loan before the tragic injury knocked him out.

