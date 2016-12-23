Returning Gyan helps Al Ahli to a comfortable win in the UAE League

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan proved his readiness for the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month by playing a pivotal role in his side’s 2-0 win over Bani Yas in the UAE League.

Gyan who has been restricted by niggling injuries since returning to the UAE was handed a start and he did not disappoint.

A quick turn in the first half and a snap shot that followed got everyone in the stadium up and applauding but goalkeeper in post for Bani Yas was up to the task.

Gyan’s complete performance was impressive and his return will be a personal boost to a man who has struggled throughout the calendar year.

2016 has been a forgettable year for the former Sunderland man who has scored a total of 10 goals, 4 for Chinese willing spenders Shanghai SIPG and 6 for Al Ahli of Dubai.

By Rahman Osman

