Returning Kwadwo Asamoah has no plans of playing for the Black Stars anytime soon

Published on: 30 December 2016
Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is not thinking of the returning to the Black Stars as he looks to seal a position at club level first.

Asamoah has endured a frustration two year spell with Juventus where lack of fitness and form has taken a toll on him.

The former Udinese man has recently turned down the opportunity to play for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and has no intentions of returning to the team anytime soon.

The powerful left footer is of the view that he needs time to rediscover himself, something that could take a long time in coming.

Asamoah is hoping that his recent return to fitness will be a sign of good things to come.

At the age of 28, Asamoah will however play for the nation again at some point in time, when he feels his body and physique is in the right shape.

 

By Rahman Osman 

  • Tobaa says:
    December 30, 2016 03:21 pm
    I would advise him to leave Juve, than snubbing Ghana. It would not help
  • Sam va says:
    December 30, 2016 03:37 pm
    He needs to be advised seriously on this issue.Stephen Appiah made a stunning revelation about Juve not wanting him to come play for Ghana.He needs the black stars as much as he needs his club.Am beginning to question his patriotism to his country.

