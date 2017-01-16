REVEALED: Chelsea paid £75m for terminating contracts of Black Stars coach Avram Grant, Jose Mourinho and Adidas sponsorship

Former English Premier League champions Chelsea paid over £70m for terminating their contract with Adidas, sacking Black Stars coach Avram Grant and former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Blue had to cough a huge amount of £8.3m for the current Manchester United manager for sacking him for the second time.

Reports in England, after Chelsea published their accounts have revealed that a total of £23.1m was paid for both Jose Mourinho and Avram Grant.

The Black Stars manager was in charge when The Blues cruised to the finals of the 2008 UEFA Champions League and was sacked after the lost the trophy to Manchester United through penalty shootouts.

Reports in London have also revealed that the 2012 European champions had to pay 67 million pounds for terminating their shirt sponsorship deal with Adidas.

The Manchester United manager was sacked by Chelsea in 2015 in his third season following his second coming at the London side.

According to Chelsea’s newly published accounts, “termination payments and compensation” of 8.3 million pounds (then $13 million) was paid to the former Real Madrid manager.

Chelsea also had to pay off £67m as compensation to Adidas to enable them sign a new contract with Nike worth more than $1billion.

