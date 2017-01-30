REVEALED: Fatau Dauda left Ghana bench to pray for Ghana's 2-1 win over Congo DR

Ghana’s win over the Leopards of Congo DR came through the skin of the teeth but it’s been revealed that goalkeeper Fatau Dauda kept praying and reading the Qur’an during the game.

Two goals from Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew saw off the Leopards in a tension-packed game at the Stade de Oyem.

It has been revealed after the game that the reserve Black Stars shot stopper went to the dressing room before each of the two goals Ghana scored.

Reports are that Fatau was in the dressing room when Jordan scored his goal and could not even see that beautiful goal by Jordan.

After the DR Congo equalizer, Fatau went into the dressing room again and lasted for about three minutes there. He came back to the bench and Atsu got that penalty which Andre converted expectedly.

Speaking to Ghanaian journalist Gariba Raubil after the game, Fatau said he went to pray and recite Qur’an for the team.

"Yes you know I am a prayerful person. I pray a lot. So when the game was difficult for us I went to the dressing room to perform ablution and then read the Quran. And Allah made things easier for us. That is what I went to the dressing room to do" Fatau responded.

When asked which verse he read precisely, Fatau laughed and said

"Hahaaahaa...oh I read Suratul Yasin. You know how powerful Yasin is?"

Ghana will play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinals of the tournament and Ghanaians will surely expect Fatau to continue his spiritual antics.

Do you believe religion has got an influence in football?

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

