Ghana coach Avram Grant voted for Neymar as World Best Player, snubbed Ronaldo, Messi

Ghana coach Avram Grant voted for Neymar as 2016 FIFA World Best Player while snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the top award.

The Black Stars coach Avram Grant and captain Asamoah Gyan dramatically voted differently during the FIFA Best Player of the Year voting with Grant going for Neymar while Gyan opted for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Chelsea boss voted for the Brazilian international who failed to make it into the last three shortlisted for the award.

Both Neymar and Messi, Barcelona stars surrendered the gong to Ronaldo who guided Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title as well as Real Madrid's 11th UEFA Champions League title.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

