REVEALED: Hearts failed to land ex-Nigeria assistant coach because of $5000 monthly salary

Hearts of Oak failed to land former Super Eagles assistant coach Jean-Francois Loscuito for their head coach job because the trainer was demanding $5000 monthly salary, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

Loscuito, 44, indicated his strong will to coach the Phobians with his agent holding initial talks with the management of the club a few weeks ago.

But the Phobians failed to meet his demand for a $5000 monthly salary despite reports that they are paying their current youth team coach Sergio Traguil $3500 and his video analyst Elton Nunez $1500.

The highly connected Belgian trainer who had a lot of opportunities on the table for the Phobians had no option than to opt for the coaching job of South African side Black Leopards which will fetch him more than thrice what he was demanding from Hearts.

A close source to the agent of the coach, revealed to GHANAsoccernet.com that he was ready to take a monthly salary of $5000 despite being the smallest salary in his coaching career with other clubs ready to give more.

“Loscuito was ready to take $5000 as his salary after his agent held talks with some of the management members of Hearts of Oak but the club said they were not ready to pay that much,” the source said.

“That would have been the lowest salary he would be taking in his career as a coach but he was ready because he said the club attracted him and they had history.”

“But I think we should give thanks for everything that happens because he is now in South Africa to sign a deal with PSL side Black Leopards where he will be taking more than thrice what he wanted at Hearts,” the source added.

The 2000 CAF Champions League winners are still not with a head coach with a month to the kickoff of the Ghana Premier League which has tentatively been set for 4th February.

