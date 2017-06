Leonard Tawiah made unwanted history by becoming the first Hearts of Oak player to be sent off this season after he was ordered out in the 5-0 thumping at WAFA.

After WAFA’s fifth goal, the tall lanky middleman received his second yellow after a nasty tackle on Richmond Lamptey.

He will not sit out the must win game against Bolga All Stars this coming weekend.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)