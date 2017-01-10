Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Revealed: Michael Osei snubbed a top job in Sudan to remain loyal to Kotoko

Published on: 10 January 2017
Asante Kotoko Assistant boss Michael Osei

Asante Kotoko deputy coach Michael Osei snubbed a lucrative job in Sudan just to remain loyal to the Porcupine Warriors who have now appointed a new coach.

Osei has been acting head coach of the club for the last season but he failed to retain the job after news broke that Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed as the head coach of the club.

According to some reports in Ghana’s second biggest city Kumasi, Osei was offered the job to be an assistant to Kwesi Appiah in Sudan but he turned it down.

Osei is likely to revert as assistant coach of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

