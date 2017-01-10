Revealed: Michael Osei snubbed a top job in Sudan to remain loyal to Kotoko

Asante Kotoko deputy coach Michael Osei snubbed a lucrative job in Sudan just to remain loyal to the Porcupine Warriors who have now appointed a new coach.

Osei has been acting head coach of the club for the last season but he failed to retain the job after news broke that Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed as the head coach of the club.

According to some reports in Ghana’s second biggest city Kumasi, Osei was offered the job to be an assistant to Kwesi Appiah in Sudan but he turned it down.

Osei is likely to revert as assistant coach of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

