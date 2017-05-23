Revealed: Olympics striker Abel Manomey has revived 4 unconscious players with his knowledge in Physical Education

The skill and intelligence with which Olympics striker Abel Monomey revives colleagues on the field of play has raised eyebrows.

The striker has revived four players who lost consciousness to their normal state in many football matches in an amazing way.

But the intelligent striker who has a degree certificate in Physical Education from the University of Education, Winneba, see it as a normal act of support on the field.

“Studying Physical Education offers you knowledge about so many things. And my knowledge in the field has helped me to save four lives while playing,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

He continued: “I have done that on four different occasions. These players went off for some time and I was able to bring them back,” he added.

“While I was playing for Kotoku Royals, an opposing player collapsed in our FA Cup game and after some time, I was able to revive him.

“Another happened when we played Mighty Jets.

“At Olympics, Paul Fiatsi dislocated his bone and I was able to relocate the bone for him.

His team mates appreciate his efforts and respect him accordingly.

“My team mates understand that I have the knowledge to guide them. I speak to them on their nutrition, and what they need to avoid as players to succeed and they listen.

Apart from Abel, many other players in the Ghana Premier League including Bright Lukman and Thomas Abbey of Hearts are also credited with high academic achievements with many aspiring to also achieve same.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

