Revealed: Steaua București terminated the contract of Muniru Sulley after bust-up with teammate Tanase

Steaua București canceled the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley after he clashed with teammate Florin Tanase, it has been revealed.

The Romanian giants parted ways with the midfielder last week after two-years into his four-year contract.

It's been unclear what might have led to the sudden decision of the European club.

But Steaua București assistant manager Nicolae Dică has revealed the Ghanaian is leaving after a bust-up with a teammate.

"Already Muniru has left. In fact, he has not yet signed the termination yet. They talked with him and we reached an agreement", he told Dica DigiSport.

"There was a situation with one of his colleagues.

Already Floring Tanase has left the club after signing the termination deal.

Muniru, who cost the club in excess of 500,000 euros will for free.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)