Revealed: Why Godfred Donsah’s move to AS Roma broke down

Roma reportedly started talks for Bologna’s Godfred Donsah, but the collapse of Gerson’s move to Lille halted negotiations.

The Giallorossi have been looking to bring in a midfielder, with Donsah and Atalanta’s Franck Kessié the main targets.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the capital club made contact for the former, but any potential deal was scuppered after Gerson failed to find a deal with Lille.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport believes the the Brazilian’s father was again instrumental in the collapse of the deal.

It’s thought it fell through over wages, as the demand from Gerson’s camp was too high for the French club.

The agent is already unpopular with the Lupi, as he pressured them into loaning his son back to Brazil, rather than letting him gain Serie A experience.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)