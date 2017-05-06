REVEALED: Why Spanish side Atletico Madrid played midfielder Thomas Partey in defence

Coach Diego Simeone's right-back quandary forced him to play his Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in defence during their 1-0 win over Eibar in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

The Argentine manager's defensive problems continued this weekend with Partey earning the starting place as a desperate measure to solve the problem.

Lucas Hernandez's deployment at the right-back against Real Madrid did not come up trumps for Atletico Madrid and thus a fresh solution was required with Sime Vrsaljko still yet to be given a return date on his knee ligament injury.

Coming on with the score at 3-0 away to Las Palmas last weekend, Partey enjoyed a strong performance in Gran Canaria, scoring one and playing a part in the fifth goal without any defensive repercussions.

However, the Ghanaian is currently only expected to be needed the once, as Juanfran nears a return from a leg muscle problem.

Picked up three weeks ago, the right-back's injury is soon to be shaken off so that he can feature from the start against Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The excellent performance from Partey during Saturday's win has put Simeone's mind at ease even if his first-choice isn't fit.

