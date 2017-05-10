Revealed: Young Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has scored 23 goals for Arsenal's U-23

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah is one of the highly rated players in Arsenal’s U-23 team.

The 18-year-old has been a massive hit since the beginning of the season and scored the equalizer in the game against Manchester United.

The visitors, Manchester United mounted pressure on Arsenal after recess to pull one back through a long range strike by Josh Harrop.

Nketiah is the a Ghanaian who was born in England and has been with the Arsenal team so far.

