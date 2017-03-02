Revealed:Kevin-Prince Boateng’s goal against Real Madrid is his 7th of the season

Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng’s impressive finish against Madrid means he has scored 7 goals for the Las Palmas this season.

The former AC Milan midfielder, scored his ninth goal of the season and Las Palmas’ third goal in their 3-3 draw with Real Madrid.

Boateng’s goal put his side 3-1 up at Bernabeau, before two late goals from Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo tied the game.

The 29-year-old’s goal put him on seven for the season, which eqauls the highest he has scored in the league season in the last four years.

Having been frustrated at German side Schalke, Boateng made the move to the Canary Island and has been a massive hit since joining in the summer.

His improved form and goals has made him a cult hero at the club and there are reports that he could extend his stay with the high flying Spanish club.

With his international career with Ghana almost over after a burst up with the national team coach in Brazil that copped him an indefinite suspension- playing week in and week out is seen some sort of revival even if it is at Las Palmas.

By Daniel Koranteng

