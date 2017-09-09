Revenant Daniel Opare makes season's first appearance for German side Augsburg

Ghana defender Daniel Opare played his first competitive match of the season in Augsburg's 3-0 win over FC Cologne on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The former Real Madrid youth team was deployed as right back and lasted the entire duration at the WWK Arena.

Opare's performance on the afternoon was above average and might have done enough to maintain his slot for their next assignment.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at French Ligue 2 side Lens where he struggled to impress.

He was signed last summer to replace Baba Rahman but the Ghana international has been his former self.

