Revered Asanate Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro finally confirms his retirement

Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro has confirmed that he will not be playing football again and will look to go into other stuff after a career that spans over two decades.

This comes after a multiple efforts to convince the midfielder by previous managements of the club to call it a quit but the midfielder had been reluctant insisting he’s still got the ability to play at the highest level.

After a series of meetings between Oduro and the Dr Kwame Kyei’s led administration the dynamic midfielder has agreed to accept the retirement package from the club to him.

