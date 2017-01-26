Reviewing Premier League players at AFCON 2017

The group rounds of the AFCON 2017 are over and the top two teams from four groups have qualified for the knockout rounds. As expected and reflected in the betting odds for the tournament, big teams like Senegal, Ghana and Cameroon have progressed from their respective groups, but the biggest upset of the tournament has been the shock elimination of Ivory Coast.

Michel Dussuyer’s side entered the competition as one of the favourites, and were backed by punters using their free bets and signup bonuses on Paddy Power and other bookmakers ahead of the tournament. After all, they had the tag of ‘defending champions’ on their backs. In their final do-or-die game, the star studded Ivory Coast side lost 1-0 to Morocco, where Rachid Alioui scored one of the goals of the tournament.

In this edition of AFCON, over 20 players have featured from the Premier League. Here we take a look at how all the Premier League players have fared in the tournament so far.

Here we take a look at how all the Premier League players have fared in the tournament so far.

Arsenal: Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) - The youngster got a late call-up to the squad following an injury to Saphir Taider. Algeria failed to win any of their three matches, and finished 3rd in Group B. He didn’t play a single minute for his side.

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) - The Arsenal midfielder played a key role, as Egypt progressed through to the next round. Mohamed Salah, however, stole the limelight in the final match, scoring a brilliant freekick against Ghana.

Bournemouth: Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) - The 29-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in the 84th minute against Morocco. He couldn’t make any serious impact.

Crystal Palace: Bakary Sako (Mali) - Mali finished third in Group D with 2 points. Sako played the full 90 minutes against Ghana. However, he didn't play the last game.

Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) - He was involved in all three matches but couldn’t inspire his team this time around.

Everton: Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) - The Everton midfielder started against Tunisia and Zimbabwe, and came on as a sub in the 2-2 draw against Algeria.

Hull City: Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt) - He has played only one game so far, and put in a solid performance in Egypt's 1-0 win over Ghana.

Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo) - He joined Hull City on loan from Dynamo Kiev this season. Played the full game in the 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast.

Leicester City: Daniel Amartey (Ghana) - The 22-year-old midfielder has not only impressed for Leicester, but also has carried on the good form for his country. He started in all the three games for Ghana.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) - The Leicester City winger scored twice against Zimbabwe but couldn't take his side to the next round.

Islam Slimani (Algeria) - Mahrez's club teammate scored a brace against Senegal, but he will have to return to the club early after Algeria finished third in Group B.

Liverpool: Sadio Mane (Senegal) - What a season this man is having! He has been a star performer for Liverpool, and has scored two goals already for Senegal in the AFCON.

Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast) - He wasn't quite fully fit ahead of the tournament. The young defender was still involved in all the three games he has played. United fans will be happy to see him back without getting injured.

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) - While Morocco has progressed to the knockout rounds, the Southampton midfielder is yet to play a single minute.

Stoke: Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast) - Bony has struggled for Stoke this season, but did well for his country in the AFCON. He started against DR Congo and scored in that match.

Mame Biram Diouf (Senegal) - A regular starter for Senegal, Diouf has played a key role for his country so far. His drive and energy has made a huge difference in the tournament for Senegal.

Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) - The 20-year-old impressed in his cameo role in Egypt's 0-0 draw against Mali. He started against Uganda, but couldn't really make a big impact.

Sunderland: Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) - He scored one goal from the penalty spot in Tunisia's 4-2 victory over Zimbabwe. He is expected to play an important role in the knockout stages.

Lamine Kone (Ivory Coast) - Didn't start a single game for Ivory Coast.

Didier Ndong (Gabon) - Gabon drew all their group matches, however, that wasn't enough to secure a place in the knockout stages. Ndong has featured in all those games.

Watford: Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) - Energetic and a livewire for Watford. However, he didn't get a chance to play a single minute in the AFCON.

Adlene Guedioura (Algeria) - Played in all the three games, but Algeria failed to perform to their expectations.

West Ham: Andre Ayew (Ghana) - He scored from the penalty in Ghana's 1-0 win over Uganda. He suffered illness during the tournament and claimed that he played through pain against Mali.

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal) - The West Ham midfielder played against Tunisia and Zimbabwe and he is expected to play prominent roles in the later stages of the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)