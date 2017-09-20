'Revived' Albert Adomah delighted with positive attitude at Aston Villa

Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah is pleased to return to the team after refusing to sulk following his bench tole at the club.

The 29-year-old took being left out of Steve Bruce squad in his stride- responding with a winning performance against Barnsley last week.

The Ghana made a cameo appearance Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

And he is happy to react in a positive way.

"It’s always difficult for the manager when it comes to selection," said Adomah.

"It’s the way you deal with missing out that counts.

"I’ve been training hard, the manager picked me and I showed what I could do. Hopefully I can keep it up and carry on being selected.

"I was happy to score two goals against Barnsley and help the team.

"It’s great when you get a victory – it’s buzzing around the place."

Adomah is anxious to keep his place in Bruce's Championship XI and to help Villa kickstart their promotion push.

"Our aim was to get three points at Barnsley and we achieved that," said Adomah.

"It was one of our best performances of the season so far – especially away from home, where it’s more difficult. We deserved it.

"Even though we hadn’t been defeated in five games, we were still a bit disappointed coming into it. It was a bit mellow because the draws we’d been getting should have been wins. They’ve felt like losses.

"Last season was the same – draws felt like defeats. That reflects the expectation here and only wins matter.

"Hopefully now we can get back-to-back wins. We’ve won our first away game and now we need to get it right again this week."

