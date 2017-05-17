Richard Arthur hits brace as Local Black Stars thump Accra Lions 5-0 in friendly

New Asante Kotoko signing Richard Arthur bagged a brace for the Local Black Stars who beat Accra Lions 5-0 in a practice match on Wednesday.

Kwesi Appiah was taking charge of first match since his unveiling on Tuesday in Accra.

Ghana Premier League leading scorer Nicholas Gyan opening the scoring to give them a 1-0 lead at half time.

Tema Youth captain Joseph Paintsil and Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi were also on the scoresheet.

The technical handlers are observing 30 players ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso in August and the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup in September

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)